Cronulla Sharks NRLW fullback and one of the most exciting young players in the competition, Jada Taylor, has made a call on her future.

The Indigenous All Star and former U19s NSW Sky Blues representative has decided to extend her contract with the Cronulla Sharks NRLW until the end of the 2026 season - it will also include an option for the following season.

Hailing from Tamworth, Taylor was the club's primary fullback in 2023, with Emma Tonegato shifting into the halves, but only played six games until her season came to an abrupt end due to injury.

However, she was able to cross for two tries and provided five try assists during her time on the field.

"I love the Sharks and I'm ecstatic to have my long-term future sorted," Taylor said after re-signing with the club.

"I took a lot away from last season under Tony's coaching and I'm so excited to keep developing personally and as a team in 2024 and beyond.

"The Sharks have given me the opportunity to be an important member of the team, club and community and I really want to repay that by being at my best both on and off the field.

"The girls we have here are a really talented bunch and we all want to create a great culture and hopefully some future success for the club."

A future star of the NRLW competition, Taylor is also working at the Sharks as the club's Indigenous Programs Coordinator away from the field as a player.

Initially starting her career at the Sydney Roosters NRLW, Taylor will enter this season after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury she sustained against the Brisbane Broncos NRLW.

"It was clear in Jada's first full season that she is going to be an outstanding player for a long time," NRLW head coach Tony Herman added.

"She is an integral part of our squad and we look forward to seeing her continue to progress and fulfil her potential in the seasons ahead."

Cronulla Sharks 2024 NRLW Schedule

Round 1 vs North Queensland Cowboys NRLW (PointsBet Stadium)

Round 2 vs Parramatta Eels NRLW (Allianz Stadium)

Round 3 vs Canberra Raiders NRLW (GIO Stadium)

Round 4 vs Newcastle Knights NRLW (PointsBet Stadium)

Round 5 vs St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW (WIN Stadium)

Round 6 vs Gold Coast Titans NRLW (Cbus Super Stadium)

Round 7 vs Sydney Roosters NRLW (PointsBet Stadium)

Round 8 vs Brisbane Broncos NRLW (Cbus Super Stadium)

Round 9 vs Wests Tigers NRLW (PointsBet Stadium)