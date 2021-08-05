In the latest deal done by the busy Bulldogs, 19-year-old back Bailey Biondi-Odo has agreed to terms with the club on a new two-year deal.

The electric Queenslander is now set to remain at the Kennel until the cessation of the 2023 season.

With their rebuild still incomplete, Biondi-Odo's signature allows head coach Trent Barrett with plenty of flexibility in his backline, as the Mount Isa born Bulldog has been named to make his halves debut this weekend against the Tigers.

🤗 Biondi-Odo is here to stay. — Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (@NRL_Bulldogs) August 5, 2021

According to a statement released by the Belmore club on Thursday morning, Biondi-Odo was being courted by multiple rival clubs throughout the transfer period.

Bulldogs CEO Aaron Warburton was ecstatic with he Pup's decision to turn his back on these advances.

"We have been really impressed with Bailey's work ethic and desire to improve and it has been great to see him get his chance in the NRL this season," he said.

"He is a player that offers speed and toughness, and someone who is versatile enough to cover both the half and hooker positions.

He has been a great fit amongst this year's playing group with his attitude on and off the field, and we look forward to him continuing to develop his game next season."

Biondi-Odo first garnered the attention of Ruby League fans during the NRL Nines in Perth last year and has crossed the white line on two-occasions from his five starts in 2021.