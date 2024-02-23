Previously breaking his silence on the exit from the Wests Tigers, the club's former CEO Justin Pascoe has finally disclosed that he wanted out of the Tigers before he was given the axe.

The ex-CEO was stood down by the club at the end of last year after the Wests Tigers failed to qualify for the finals in more than a decade and earned consecutive wooden spoons as the worst team in the competition.

Involved in several changes at the club centred around Benji Marshall, Scott Fulton and Tim Sheens, Pascoe and Lee Hagipantelis were replaced in a mass cleanout.

Months after his departure, Pascoe has revealed that he wanted to leave the Wests Tigers earlier in 2023 before he was unceremoniously forced to tenure his resignation.

"I'd actually drafted a resignation letter back in June or July," he said on The Bye Round podcast, hosted by James Graham.

"It was just becoming too challenging for me, not having the line of authority to do what I wanted to and with speed. I sent that letter to a couple of the board members, who said not to do it then and there and to keep going.

"There were lines of authority and delegations that didn't always give the CEO full control over everything.

"It was just becoming too frustrating that not everyone can stay in their lane, and my frustration is preventing me from doing the job I think I could be doing.

"I just wanted the chance to be given that job to the best of my ability."

Continuing his interview with James Graham, Pascoe admitted that the walls seemed to close in on him and Hagipantelis after a fan-led review was conducted into the duo and a number of key club officials at the Wests Tigers.

"I never really knew the review was going until it was going," he added.

"I'm not upset with the outcome...I'd love to be there right now."

In his place, Pascoe was replaced by former Rabbitohs, Panthers and Sharks chief executive Shane Richardson, whilst former NSW Premier Barry O'Farrell will takeover Hagipantelis' role on an interim basis.