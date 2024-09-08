A former NRL winger for the New Zealand Warriors, David Fusitu'a is on the lookout for a new team and could soon find himself back playing in the NRL competition.

Currently competing with the Leeds Rhinos in the Super League, the club has confirmed that he will not be given a contract extension and will depart the competition at the end of the 2024 season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2021, the outside back moved overseas at the beginning of 2022 and has since gone on to feature in 37 matches for the Rhinos, scoring 18 tries in the process - nearly one try every two games - but unfortunately missed out on playing in the 2022 Grand Final due to injury.

Only 29 years old, Fusitu'a is likely to continue his playing career, but his next destination has yet to be confirmed - he may decide to return to the NRL or continue playing overseas.

However, in the past, he contemplated a return to the NRL competition at the start of the 2023 season and is likely to find a number of suitors, including his former team.

If he does return to the NRL, it will be the first time since 2021, following a 108-game stint with the New Zealand Warriors between 2014 and 2021, where he also represented Tonga and New Zealand on the international stage.

A Junior Kiwis representative, he scored 61 tries and was considered the second-best winger in the 2018 season behind Josh Addo-Carr.