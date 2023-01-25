Former Warriors' flyer David Fusitu'a is contemplating a return to the NRL after an unhappy 12 months in the Super League.

One of rugby league's most acrobatic finishers, Fusitu'a struggled through the COVID lockdowns across 2020 and 2021, isolated from his family the first year, absences that took a toll on his mental health.

However, his move to England doesn't appear to be paying dividends as the 28-year-old begins to ponder returning to the other side of the globe.

The Tongan international featured in 14 games for the Leeds Rhinos last season, crossing for five tries in total, one of his lowest season tallies across his career.

After being granted extended leave to return to New Zealand over the Christmas period, WWOS is now reporting that Fusitu'a appears unhappy in England, and it could lead to an early plane ride back to the Southern Hemisphere.

The flyer was a sudden withdrawal from last weekend's trial match against the Leigh Leopards, quoting illness as the reason, however, rumours suggest there may be more at play, according to WWOS.

It signals a potential return to the NRL to build upon his 108 NRL games, amassing them all across an eight-year stint with the Warriors.

While a clear preference for his return destination now that the club is back based in New Zealand full-time, it is unclear whether the club is in a position to make a move for their former star after a heavy recruitment drive.