Former Storm prop Jordan Grant has returned to Sydney's West in an effort to extend his NRL career, earning a train-and-trail deal with Penrith.

A Penrith native, the deal allows the forward to bring his journeyman career full circle, after whistlestops with Parramatta and Wests Tigers Under 20s' after rising up through the Panthers' juniors system with St Clair Comets.

Between 2021 and 2023, Grant called Melbourne home, lacing the boots on seven occasions for Craig Bellamy's first-grade side, debuting in a 48-4 rout over the Knights in Round 18 of his debut season.

News of Grant's return to the foot of the Blue Mountains was broken by Peter Lang of The Western Weekender, with the 29-year-old eyeing one of two vacant spots on Ivan Cleary's roster.

Former local boy JORDAN GRANT is on a ‘train-and-trial’ deal with the Panthers hoping to impress and then earn a Top 30 contract.

There are currently only two spots available. The 29 year- old prop comes to Penrith via the Melbourne Storm where he played seven first grade games pic.twitter.com/fkUoYa1Cjd — Peter Lang (@PeterVLang) January 5, 2024

While featuring on just two occasions at NRL level last season, Grant played a leading hand for Queensland Cup feeder outfit Brisbane Tigers, helping the Sunshine State side taste grand final glory over Burleigh Bears by way of a narrow 22-18 win.

Grant also has international experience, with the forward of Bosnian and Aboriginal heritage representing Serbia twice during the Balkan nation's 2017 World Cup qualifying campaign.