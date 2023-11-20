Former Sydney Roosters starlet Vuate Karawalevu is considering a move back to rugby league after taking up the rugby union following his departure from the NRL.

Whilst he would never register a first-grade game in the NRL, Karawalevu was contracted with the Sydney Roosters for three years between 2021-23.

Despite this, he made his international debut for Fiji at last year's World Cup and mainly spent his time with the North Sydney Bears - the Roosters feeder club.

This was until he made the switch to the 15-man code earlier this year after finding opportunities at a premium at the club.

The fullback and winger joined the NSW Waratahs ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific campaign on a two-year deal.

Speaking to League Express, Karawalevu stated that he would consider a future move to return to rugby league and play in the Super League overseas if a club came looking.

“I've spent a couple of years in rugby league, but I am incredibly excited to be back playing rugby union, the game I played throughout my whole life," he said in a statement after signing with the NSW Waratahs.

“Getting the opportunity to come to a team like the NSW Waratahs is incredible, I'd like to thank the coaches for giving me an opportunity to get back into the game I love, to train hard and hopefully I get the chance to showcase what I can do and pull on the jersey next season”.

