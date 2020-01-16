Ex-Rooster and Sea Eagle Jackson Hastings says he will see out his deal with the Wigan Warriors and doesn’t plan on returning to Australia.

After crossing from Salford to Wigan on a two-year deal, the 24-year old has the option to depart Wigan at the end of the season to re-join the NRL.

Speaking at Wigan’s pre-season media day, the 2019 Man of Steel said he is solely focused on the season ahead at his new club.

“In the exact same way as at Salford, all my energy and motivation is with Wigan,” Hastings said.

“On the back of playing well, contract offers are always going to come in for people that are off contract or have clauses in their contract as I do.

“When the time comes to deal with them, I’ll deal with them. I’m in no rush to run back to Australia and try get an NRL deal or just go back for the sake of it. I’m not going to go back to say I played in the NRL again, that would just be pointless – I would be back at square one.

“I want to be the best athlete and the best player I can be and, if that means staying at Wigan for one, two or three years, that’s what it means. I just want to play well for Wigan and see where it takes me.”

Hastings revealed that when the whispers circled about his potential return to the NRL, he was actually in the process of signing with Wigan.

“The funniest thing about it was we were planning my return (to the English league) as the rumours came out,” Hastings said.

“At the end of the day, I signed a contract and I’m a man of my word, I was always going to come back.”