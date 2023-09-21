Former Queensland representative forward Chris McQueen has announced his retirement from rugby league at the end of this season.

McQueen spent 12 seasons in the NRL for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers before making the move overseas to play for the Huddersfield Giants in the English Super League.

Mainly playing for the Rabbitohs during his time in Australia he amassed 164 NRL first grade games and 140 points before playing 75 games with Huddersfield since the 2020 season.

"A true Rugby League legend, and one that we're so proud to have represented the Claret and Gold on a number of occasions, Ian Watson described Chris as "The guy everyone wants to play with" after he made his 250th Career Appearance vs Leeds Rhinos, a hallmark of one of his many qualities," a statement from the Huddersfield Giants read.

"Chris deserves the very best Giants send off, and we ask everyone to get down to the John Smith's Stadium on Friday evening to wish Chris well.

"We wish Chris the very best as he returns home to Australia at the end of the year, and look forward to welcoming him back to the John Smith's Stadium in the future.

"Thank you, Chris McQueen."

McQueen, who last played NRL in 2020, played six State of Origins for Queensland in 2013 and 2014, and also played for the Prime Minister's XIII on two occasions.

In 2017, he played a single Test for England.