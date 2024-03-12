Former NRL Grand Final winner and Queensland representative forward Chris McQueen has decided to rethink his retirement and join a new team.

Linked with a move to the French Elite 1 competition for the 2023/24 season, McQueen has decided to remain in Australia, signing with the Brisbane Tigers in the QLD Cup.

Last playing in the NRL in 2020, his career saw him spend 12 seasons in the competition, amassing 164 first-grade games and scoring 140 points. McQueen would also go on to make six appearances for Queensland and play one Test for England.

After stints with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers, he recently left the Huddersfield Giants in the Super League after four seasons.

“I saw that the boys had great success last year and I know Churchie personally, we played footy together a long time ago so when I caught up with him and he said he was interested in getting me here, I just really wanted to come and be a part of that success," McQueen said in a club statement.

“I also want to help with the next generation of hopefully NRL players, to help give back.

"I've been around the game for a long time so as much as I wanted to come and be a part of a successful team, I also wanted to give something back.

"It's only been a couple of weeks, but I know some of the boys, which has really helped me settle in.

"I'm still trying to get to know most of the boys, still trying to remember names, still trying to remember plays so it is all still very new, but I've enjoyed it so far and I am really looking forward to the season."