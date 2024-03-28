Former NSW Blues centre James Roberts will reportedly join a new team that will see him play alongside former NRL playmaker and cousin Tyrone Roberts.

Before ending his NRL career in 2022, 'Jimmy the Jet' spent 11 seasons in the competition with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Penrith Panthers, Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos, and Wests Tigers. During this time, he managed 168 games, 78 tries, and one conversion (314 points).

Debuting for the Rabbitohs in 2011, the Ballina Seagulls junior primarily featured in the centres throughout his career but also played on the wing and at fullback.

Fans will fondly remember Roberts from his three-year stint with the Broncos between 2016 and 2018, where he scored 36 tries in 73 games and represented New South Wales in all three games during the 2018 State of Origin series.

According to News Corp, Roberts is expected to confirm in the coming weeks that he has signed with the Northern United Dirawongs in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL competition).

“He'll bring a lot of experience to those outside back areas, which also complements what we've already got,” head coach Chris Binge told the publication.

The move will see him come out of retirement and play alongside cousin and former NRL journeyman playmaker Tyrone Roberts.

Tyrone Roberts debuted in the NRL for the Newcastle Knights in 2011 and would manage 158 first-grade games in a career spanning ten seasons for the Knights, Gold Coast Titans and Brisbane Broncos.

He also enjoyed a 33-game stint with Warrington in the UK, helping the Wolves to the 2018 Super League Grand Final, where they were ultimately beaten by Wigan.

More recently, he guided the Burleigh Bears to the QLD Cup Grand Final but ultimately lost to the Brisbane Tigers, 22-18.