Former NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has urged Rabbitohs captain Cameron Murray to stand up and lead the club after only managing one win to begin the season.

A former coach of Murray in the State of Origin arena, Fittler revealed that he needs to speak up and grow up as coach Jason Demetriou faces the axe.

Sitting at the bottom of the ladder, the Rabbitohs have only managed to win one game in their past five matches which included starting off with a 0-3 record.

Coming off a humiliating defeat against the Warriors in Round 5, the club's next three matches will be against the Sharks, Storm and Panthers - they will receive the bye next week.

"I reckon the captain needs to find his voice," Fittler said on The Sunday Footy Show.

"He's the best player on the field week in, week out. He's a very quiet sort of bloke, he needs to maybe speak up. This is a good time maybe for him to grow up.

"It's between him and the coach, they are the leaders in the club so the team needs to look more like Cam Murray than they do at South Sydney at the moment and Jason Demetriou's got to help him.

"They've got to help each other, they've got to pick some standards and go righto, this is what we're about, this isn't what we're about and they both need to work it out."

Andrew Johns would also comment on the situation at the Bunnies but admitted that the heat was on Demetriou rather than Cameron Murray.

"I think it's more on the coach to get there and do a total reset," Johns added.