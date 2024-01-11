Former one-season NRL winger Joe Burgess will continue his rugby league career with Hull KR in the English Super League for the 2024 season.

Burgess joined the Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2016 season, having scored a staggering 52 tries in 55 games for the Wigan Warriors across the first three years of his professional career.

His stint at the Roosters began with a try-scoring double but was short-lived, managing just four first-grade games for the tri-colours before he was involved in a mid-season transfer to play for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

He remained at Redfern through to the end of the 2016 season, managing another five tries in nine games before returning to England.

He has since scored another 51 tries in 71 games for Wigan through to the end of 2021 before playing another three seasons at the Salford Red Devils, where his try-scoring reduced dramatically with 23 games in 54 games.

His stint at Salford has also ended on a somewhat sour note, though, with the club releasing him and commenting in a statement that his conduct wasn't consistent with the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and discipline expected of the playing group.

"Salford Red Devils can confirm that Joe Burgess has been released with immediate effect following a thorough investigation process," Salford wrote in a statement.

"As a club, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and discipline and have an expectation that those who represent the club reflect these values.

"While the decision has not been taken lightly, after consideration it has been decided that the player's conduct was not consistent with such expectations.

"We wish Joe the very best in his career going forward and thank him for his efforts since arriving at the club in 2021.

"The club will be making no further comment on this matter."

The 29-year-old, who also has one try in three Tests for England, will now join Hull KR for the 2024 campaign where he has signed a one-year deal.

The club's head coach Willie Peters said Burgess will be an excellent acquisition for the club.

"We are delighted that Joe Burgess is joining Hull KR. Joe is an out and out winger - he's a big body and known for his speed," the coach said in a statement.

"It's great that we can bring Joe to the club and there's no doubt he's a great addition to our team.

"What I like about Joe is the feedback I've got of him as a person. It's all been very positive from the players he's played with, that's extremely important to us at Hull KR."