Prop forward Paul Vaughan and halfback George Williams have confirmed their time in the English Super League with the Warrington Wolves will continue after signing contract extensions.

It means any chance of Williams making a return to the NRL has been scuppered, with the halfback signing on until the end of the 2026 season, while Vaughan has confirmed his future until at least the end of 2025.

The signing of Williams comes after the halfback refused to rule out an eventual return to the NRL just a few weeks ago, and after reported interest from the Wests Tigers, who are in the process of weighing up their options for the 2024 campaign.

Williams, who previously spent time in the NRL and impressed with the Canberra Raiders, was seen as a potential option for the struggling club, who haven't played finals football in more than a decade and have the ability for change at the end of this season with Luke Brooks off-contract.

Brooks, by his own admission, is yet to start negotiations with the Tigers over his next deal, and a zero and six start to the 2023 campaign won't do anything to improve his, or the club's mood at Concord.

The Tigers have also made unsuccessful plays for Cameron Munster, Mitchell Moses and Mitchell Pearce, who is currently at the Catalans Dragons after a long NRL career.

Williams, who is currently at the top of the man of steel leaderboard, said he was happy to lock up his future.

“I'm really happy to nail my future down. We've got a great group here and I'm excited for what's to come," Williams said in a club statement.

“How we've started the year has been unbelievable and there's a lot more behind that – the environment and culture we've all created. It's enjoyable to come to work everyday, everyone's got a smile on their face and I'm happy that I'm staying.

“As a half-back you're probably hitting your prime years at my age or maybe even a bit older when your experience and understanding of the game is better. Hopefully my best years are ahead of me, we can keep winning and doing my bit for the team.”

Vaughan, whose final years in the NRL came with controversy during the COVID-19 pandemic, switched from the St George Illawarra Dragons to the Canterbury Bulldogs for 2022, but lasted just a single season in blue and white before making the switch to Warrington this campaign.

Already an important part of the Wolves' side, who sit eight and zero at the top of the ladder, the prop forward said he had settled in quickly at Warrington.

“It's a really good feeling. It was a big move for my family coming over but we're really happy and settled and it's exciting to be able to extend my stay," Vaughan said.

“The club's been really good to us and made that transition pretty easy. We're loving it and it's really exciting.

“I've said to a few people that I probably haven't enjoyed my footy as much as I have for a very long time. I've got a smile on my face, the boys are playing well and it's nice to be rolling off the back of that.

“I feel like we're building something special and to be part of that for a little bit longer is also very exciting.”

Also familiar to NRL fans as part of the club's eight and zero start to the year are the likes of Matt Dufty, Josh Drinkwater, Josh McGuire and Sam Kasiano, while Thomas Mikaele left the club recently to return to the NRL, where he has taken up a deal with the Gold Coast Titans.