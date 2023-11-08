Former NRL playmaker Mitchell Cornish has earned his first coaching gig, being named as the first-grade coach for the Goulburn City Bulldogs.

Now retired and aged 30 years old, Cornish has been named as the head coach of the Goulburn City Bulldogs and will take over from Shane McCallum. The Bulldogs compete in the Canberra Raiders Cup.

"The Goulburn City Bulldogs are proud to announce Mitchell Cornish as the First Grade Coach for the 2024 season," the club wrote on social media.

"Mitch brings a wealth of knowledge, experience on and off the field and a deep understanding of rugby league, having previously played NRL.

"Mitch will be looking to lead the First Grade Team to bringing home a premiership in 2024."

Retiring from the game of rugby league at the end of 2018, Cornish played in 20 NRL games across five season for the Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters.

He was also contracted to the Parramatta Eels but failed to register a game in top flight football for the club.

A NSW Cup Halfback of the Year, Junior Kangaroos and Under-20s NSW Blues representative, Cornish is mainly remembered for his junior career and time at the Raiders. Unfortunately, he never lived up to his potential as a player.

At the beginning of the year, Cornish talked about the influence of Shane McCallum, who he will now overtake as the club's head coach.

"[Shane] has been really good. He's been around footy for a long time and he's very up to date with what's going on. He coached the Monaro side so we couldn't have a better bloke there to be honest," Cornish said via raiders.com.au.