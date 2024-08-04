Retiring at the start of last year due to repeated head knocks and injuries, former Newcastle Knights player Jake Mamo has come out of retirement to sign with a new team.

Last featuring for the Castleford Tigers in the Super League competition in 2023, Mamo has signed a short-term deal with Midlands Hurricanes for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Founded three years ago in 2021, the Hurricanes are a semi-professional team in the United Kingdom and compete in the third tier of the English Super League, otherwise known as the RFL League 1 competition.

A Brian Carlson Club-Andrew Johns Medal winner for the best U17s player at the Newcastle Knights, Mamo featured in 29 NRL matches for the club between 2014 to 2016, scoring 11 tries.

However, the U20s NSW Blues representative's tenure in the competition would end before it got started as he moved overseas to compete in the Super League and RFL Championship competitions.

“I'm really excited to join the Hurricanes and play some rugby again after a couple of years off," he said in a statement.

"I've been following them closely for the past couple of years and its great to see rugby league growing in the Midlands, so it's exciting to be a part of this.

"We're coming to the important end of the season now so hopefully I can help out with the push into the playoffs over the next few weeks and beyond! See you all soon!”

Embed from Getty Images

Playing anywhere in the backline, at centre, wing, or fullback, Mamo has previously played for the Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves, Widnes Vikings, Castleford Tigers, and Knights.

Now with Midlands, they are currently in sixth position with four games remaining and remain in contention for the play-offs.

“I am delighted to welcome Jake to the Midlands Hurricanes. Jake and I have been friends for a number of years and I am certain he will be a fantastic addition to our already impressive squad!" the club's chairman Mike Lomas added.

"When the opportunity to bring Jake to the Hurricanes it was an absolute no brainer.

"He has an incredible background playing for great teams at the top of the game, both at NRL and Super league level.

"Enhancing the squad a player with this level of knowledge is true testament to the direction we want to take the club.

"Welcome, Jake!”