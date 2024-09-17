A former NRL outside back for the Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks, Matt Ikuvalu, is on the lookout for a new team and could soon find himself back playing in the NRL competition.

Currently, with the Catalans Dragons in the Super League, the club has confirmed that Ikuvalu will not be given a contract extension and will depart at the conclusion of the 2024 season, just like ex-Origin forward Jarrod Wallace.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, the forward moved overseas in the middle of last season from the Cronulla Sharks and has since featured in 33 matches for the French club and scored ten tries.

This included featuring in the 2023 Super League Grand Final against the Wigan Warriors.

His departure from the Dragons coincides with the arrival of Tevita Pangai Junior, Elliott Whitehead, Nick Cotric and Luke Keary next season as they need to free up spots to bring in the international quota players.

Only 30 years old, Ikuvalu is likely to continue his playing career, but his next destination has yet to be confirmed - he may decide to return home or continue playing overseas.

If he does decide to return to the NRL, it will be the first time since 2023, following a 38-game stint with the Sydney Roosters (2018-21) and a five-game stint with the Cronulla Sharks (2022-23).

However, during his time at the Shire, he found himself moving down the pecking order with the emergence of younger players like Kayal Iro, Sam Stonestreet and Kade Dykes as the backup to the regular top-grade outside backs.

Although he is getting older, many NRL teams could use an experienced outside back on their roster to help mentor the younger players coming through.