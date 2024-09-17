A six-time State of Origin forward for the QLD Maroons, Jarrod Wallace, is on the lookout for a new team and could soon find himself back playing in the NRL competition.

Currently with the Catalans Dragons in the Super League, the club has confirmed that Wallace will not be given a contract extension and will depart at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2024, the forward moved overseas in the middle of the season from The Dolphins and has since featured in five matches for the French club.

His departure from the Dragons coincides with the arrival of Tevita Pangai Junior, Elliott Whitehead, Nick Cotric and Luke Keary next season as they need to free up spots to bring in the international quota players.

Aged 33, Wallace's move overseas came after 21 games with The Dolphins over the past two seasons. He has also had previous stints with the Brisbane Broncos (73 matches in five seasons) and Gold Coast Titans (118 matches in six seasons).

While his next destination has yet to be confirmed, the forward may decide to return home or continue playing overseas.

Although he is getting older, he would bring a ton of experience to any team and help mentor the younger forwards in the team.

A return to Red Hill could also be on the cards, as they are currently in the market for a front-rower and have been linked with Christian Welch and Reagan Campbell-Gillard recently.