Former NRL front-rower Mitch Garbutt has announced that he has officially retired from rugby league after a professional career spanning over a decade.

Starting his career at the Newcastle Knights for their U20s team, Garbutt would then be signed by the Melbourne Storm in 2012, where he made nine appearances over three seasons.

Coming off the interchange bench in all nine matches, he decided to move to the Brisbane Broncos, where he managed a further three NRL appearances and earned selection for the Queensland Residents team.

However, he left the Broncos and NRL in the middle of the 2015 season to move overseas and play for the Leeds Rhinos in the Super League.

Remaining overseas until announcing his retirement, the prop would have stints with the Hull Kingston Rovers, Toulouse Olympique and Saint-Gaudens Bears in the Elite One Championship competition, where he would become a captain-coach.

In a statement posted on social media, Garbutt thanked his family, coaches, and teammates for allowing him to live out his dream.

"Officially retired from Rugby League (sic) I would like to thank all my coaches and players and the fans over my career and all the clubs who gave me an oppurtunity to live my dream," he wrote on X.

"The biggest thanks to my family. @MRSGARBUTT who gave up everything to follow me round the world.

"I couldn't of done it with out you. My kids who have had a dad in pain most weekends my mum and dad who gave up time and money when it wasn't always easy so I could just have a chance.

"The injuries the memories the friendships. Honestly I would not change a thing (sic)."