Former NRL coach Mick Potter has been announced as the new Canterbury Bulldogs NSW Cup head coach.

Potter's new role will see him transition from working as an assistant coach under Cameron Ciraldo in 2023 to taking charge of the future generation of Bulldogs players coming through the ranks via the NSW Cup.

His arrival to the Belmore side's reserve grade team comes after former NSW Cup coach David Tangata-Toa left the club having taken up a new role with the New Zealand Warriors.

"NSW Cup is the final testing ground from junior pathways into the NRL," said General Manager of Football Phil Gould.

"There is no better man than Mick Potter to guide our young hopefuls through this process."

Gould's statement on Mick Potter was echoed by the club's CEO, Aaron Warburton, who exclaimed how important he is to the club's future.

"Mick has done incredible service to our Club on both the playing and coaching front," Bulldogs CEO Aaron Warburton said.

"He did a terrific job with our NRL side during a time of need and has assisted Cameron [Ciraldo] tirelessly over the past year. In him, we have a coach with vast experience at all levels and a perfect fit to take the reigns with our reserve grade side.

"He is a true Bulldog, who can help instil the Bulldogs values at this level and help us take our development of future NRL players to a whole new level."

The two-time Dally M medalist in his playing days, Potter's coaching resume includes stints at the Catalans Dragons, St Helens RLFC, Bradford Bulls, Wests Tigers and the Bulldogs.

He has also coached Fiji in the international arena in eight games, winning five of them.