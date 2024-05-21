A member of the St George Illawarra Dragons Top 30 roster last season, Tyrell Fuimaono has found a new home after leaving the NRL.

The brother of NSW Sky Blues and NRLW star Taliah Fuimaono, Tyrell played 66 first-grade games in the NRL across a seven-season career that included stints with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Penrith Panthers and Dragons.

A junior from the famed St Marys Saints and ex-Australian Schoolboys representative, Fuimaono was not offered a contract extension by the Dragons at the end of last season after the expiration of his contract.

Primarily playing in the second row or the centres, he has found a new home playing with the Thirroul Butchers, who compete in the Illawarra competition.

A handy back-rower, his arrival to the team comes after the club claimed their first Mojo Homes Illawarra Cup title last year after a nine-year drought.

While contracted with the Dragons until the end of last season, he hasn't played in the NRL since 2022 but is most notably remembered for an infamous hip-drop on Haze Dunster during the 2022 season.

The incident saw him suspended for five home-and-away matches, as Haze Dunster was ruled out for the remainder of the year with the Parramatta Eels.