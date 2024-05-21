A member of the St George Illawarra Dragons Top 30 roster last season, Tyrell Fuimaono has found a new home after leaving the NRL.

The brother of NSW Sky Blues and NRLW star Taliah Fuimaono, Tyrell played 66 first-grade games in the NRL across a seven-season career that included stints with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Penrith Panthers and Dragons.

A junior from the famed St Marys Saints and ex-Australian Schoolboys representative, Fuimaono was not offered a contract extension by the Dragons at the end of last season after the expiration of his contract.

Primarily playing in the second row or the centres, he has found a new home playing with the Thirroul Butchers, who compete in the Illawarra competition.

A handy back-rower, his arrival to the team comes after the club claimed their first Mojo Homes Illawarra Cup title last year after a nine-year drought.

While contracted with the Dragons until the end of last season, he hasn't played in the NRL since 2022 but is most notably remembered for an infamous hip-drop on Haze Dunster during the 2022 season.

The incident saw him suspended for five home-and-away matches, as Haze Dunster was ruled out for the remainder of the year with the Parramatta Eels.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Tyrell Fuimaono of the Rabbitohs makes break during the round 24 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the New Zealand Warriors at ANZ Stadium on August 18, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)