A departing South Sydney Rabbitohs player has reportedly been offered to several teams as he looks to continue his rugby league career in 2025.

One of eight players farewelled by the club at the end of their season, Leon Te Hau is looking for a new team to continue his playing career.

An U18s QLD representative, the 21-year-old can play a variety of positions in the back line, including fullback and wing, but he has yet to fully reach his potential, playing mainly in reserve grade and in the lower junior competitions.

Without a team for next season, Te Hau has been offered to several teams in the Super League competition and is open to a move overseas, per Love Rugby League.

Yet to debut in the NRL, the utility back has been a regular feature for the Rabbitohs NSW Cup side.

Appearing in 14 matches this season, he managed five tries, two try assists, 33 tackle busts, seven line breaks and averaged 101 running metres per match.

He came close to being called up to the first-grade team due to multiple injuries in the Rabbitohs roster but found himself rushed to the hospital after collapsing at training.