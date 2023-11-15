Having last played in the NRL for the Brisbane Broncos in 2022, playmaker Albert Kelly has decided to extend his tenure with an Australian club.

As announced by the club, Kelly has decided to re-sign with the QLD Cup side the Souths Logan Magpies.

The Magpies made Week 2 of the QLD Cup finals but would bottle out after a 30-24 loss to the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

Last season's team consisted of players such as ex-New Zealand international Issac Luke and Broncos young duo Benjamin Te Kura and Israel Leota.

“The fan favourite is returning in 2024 to steer the Magpies around the park," the club posted on their social media pages.

"His 176 games of NRL/Super League experience will be invaluable for us on and off the field. Not a stranger to Magpies fans, this will be Albey's fourth season in the Black and White.”

Kelly played for three teams in the NRL across six seasons, registering 59 first-grade games - playing last for the Broncos in 2022.

His last stint in the NRL saw him cement his spot in the halves after the departure of Anthony Milford until footage emerged of him being involved in a drunken fight with Payne Haas.

The Under-18s NSW junior also had stints overseas for the Hull Kingston Rover and Hull FC, compiling a combined 117 Super League appearances.