It’s the home stretch, the final game that decides your ultimate NRL Finals fate. Though we already know seven of this year’s eight combatants, every spot between second and eighth is still up for grabs!
So with 80 minutes of the regular season to go, what does your team need to go their way?
8. CRONULLA
Best finish: 2nd
The Sharks have got second place all but locked up – but they can still blow it if they get complacent. It’s a simple equation, beat the Knights and they get the home final they’ve been fighting for. It should be noted that even if they lose, the Cowboys will still need to win to overthrow them.
Worst finish: 3rd
They trail the Cowboys by just under 60 for-and-against points, which means that if they lose and the Cowboys win, they’ll finish third regardless and face the Cowboys in Townsville in Week 1.