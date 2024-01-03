A new year has arrived, and NRL clubs will be back from their Christmas breaks to ramp up pre-season training in the next week.

The final run to the season often brings with it heightened intensity and discussion as fans ready themselves for the new campaign.

This year could on another level altogether with the season opening in Las Vegas a week ahead of schedule.

Expectations are a funny thing though. Every year, there are teams who will go well beyond what they were expected to do, and others who fall a long way short of where they were supposed to be.

But what exactly are those expectations for all 17 NRL teams in 2024?

Here is what your team needs to do to earn a pass in 2024.