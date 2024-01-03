A new year has arrived, and NRL clubs will be back from their Christmas breaks to ramp up pre-season training in the next week.
The final run to the season often brings with it heightened intensity and discussion as fans ready themselves for the new campaign.
This year could on another level altogether with the season opening in Las Vegas a week ahead of schedule.
Expectations are a funny thing though. Every year, there are teams who will go well beyond what they were expected to do, and others who fall a long way short of where they were supposed to be.
But what exactly are those expectations for all 17 NRL teams in 2024?
Here is what your team needs to do to earn a pass in 2024.
17. Broncos: Premiers
This might seem somewhat harsh for the Broncos, particularly when you consider they have lost two of the stars of their 2023 grand final side in Herbie Farnworth and Thomas Flegler, as well as veteran second-rower Kurt Capewell, who joined the New Zealand Warriors in a surprise move last month.
But anything less than premiers won't be good enough for the Red Hill-based club who haven't been to the top of the NRL mountain since 2006.
That's based on two years of (for the most part) strong results. 2022 saw Brisbane sit in the top four before dramatically fading out and missing the top eight. Their youngsters were better for the run in 2023 though as the club, with Reece Walsh arriving to play fullback, made the decider.
Now those players are another year along. Walsh, Ezra Mam, Jordan Riki, Selwyn Cobbo. There is so much talent in Kevin Walters' side, and they have put an enormous amount of faith into Brendan Piakura to replace Capewell.
Some will point to their exits, but Brisbane are still a strong side, and given the decisions they have made, anything less than becoming premiers this year will feel like a bit of a miss.