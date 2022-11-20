Across 16 teams and 201 games of football in the 2022 NRL season, each club combined to score a total of 1524 tries.
The question is who scored the best one?
This list features the best try from each club in 2022.
The sheer explosive power of a fit and firing Kotoni Staggs makes him a regular feature on the highlight reels.
His 2020 try against the Dragons went viral when he sat down Euan Aiken and sold the dummy to fullback Matt Dufty to score a try-of-the-year contender.
Once again, it's the big 'don't argue' that has earned Staggs a spot amongst the nominees.
In Round 5, it was Paul Momirovski who ended up as Staggs' victim when the Broncos back threw his Roosters counterpart to the turf, bust the tackle of Sam Walker and crocodile rolled over the line to score another scintillating 4-pointer.