International rugby league is just around the corner, with all Pacific teams involved in one way or another.

Samoa will travel to England, while two sets of tri-series will be played in the Southern Hemisphere.

The first features AustraliaNew Zealand and Tonga, while the other is to feature FijiPapua New Guinea and the Cook Islands.

On the women's side, all of those teams will be involved in matches.

Brisbane Broncos

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 13: Patrick Carrigan of the Maroons runs the ball during game three of the State of Origin Series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on July 13, 2022, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Men's

Australia: Patrick Carrigan
New Zealand: Jordan Riki
Samoa: Deine Mariner
Papua New Guinea: Nil
Fiji: Nil
Cook Islands: Xavier Willison
Tonga: Nil

Women's

Australia: Ali Brigginshaw, Keilee Joseph, Julia Robinson
New Zealand: Brianna Clark, Gayle Broughton, Mele Hufanga
Samoa: Annetta Nuuausala, Destiny Brill, Jasmine Fogavini
Papua New Guinea: Nil
Fiji: Nil
Cook Islands: Nil
Tonga: Nil

