143 women's or reserve grade games will be played as part of double, triple or quadruple-headers on the same day at the same ground as NRL games in 2024.

With the NSWRL and QRL all confirming their fixture lists for various state-run competitions, Zero Tackle have put together a comprehensive list of every reserve grade, women's or junior game that will be played alongside a men's NRL game in 2024.

16 of the 143 games are NRLW games, while the bulk - 72 - are NSW Cup games. Jersey Flegg will feature 48 times, while for the first time in a number of years, QLD Cup games will also feature alongside NRL games on the Gold Coast and in Townsville.

Two NSW Women's Premiership games are also counted.

Here is the list.

Complete list

All times AEDT until end of daylight savings, then AEST.

NRL Round 1

Thursday, March 7, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

NSW Cup: Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders, 5:30pm

NRL: Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders, 8pm

Friday, March 8, Go Media Stadium, Auckland

NSW Cup: New Zealand Warriors vs Newtown Jets, 3:15pm

NRL: New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks, 6pm

Saturday, March 9, CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

NSW Cup: Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 3:05pm

NRL: Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 5:30pm

NRL Round 2

Friday, March 15, PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

NSW Cup: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newtown Jets, 3:45pm

NRL: Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 6pm

Friday, March 15, BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

NSW Cup: Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels, 5:45pm

NRL: Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels, 8:05pm

Saturday, March 16, GIO Stadium, Canberra

Jersey Flegg: Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers, 11am

NSW Cup: Canberra Raiders vs Western Suburbs Magpies, 12:40pm

NRL: Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers, 3pm

Sunday, March 17, 4Pines Park, Manly

Jersey Flegg: Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters, 12pm

NSW Cup: Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters, 1:45pm

NRL: Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters, 4:05pm

Sunday, March 17, Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

QLD Cup: Redcliffe Dolphins vs Norths Devils, 3:10pm

NRL: The Dolphins vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 6:15pm

NRL Round 3

Saturday, March 23, Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore

Jersey Flegg: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers, 11am

NSW Cup: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers, 12:40pm

NRL: Cantebury Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Titans, 3pm

Saturday, March 23, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah

Jersey Flegg: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Kaiviti Silktails, 3:10pm

NRL: St George Illawarra Dragons vs North Queensland Cowboys, 5:30pm

Sunday, March 24, CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

NSW Cup: Parramatta Eels vs Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, 1:35pm

NRL: Parramatta Eels vs Manly Sea Eagles, 4:05pm

Sunday, March 24, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Jersey Flegg: Newcastle Knights vs Melbourne Storm, 2:15pm

NSW Cup: Newcastle Knights vs North Sydney Bears, 4pm

NRL: Newcastle Knights vs Melbourne Storm, 6:15pm

NRL Round 4

Friday, March 29, Accor Stadium, Homebush

Jersey Flegg: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 12:10pm

NSW Cup: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 1:40pm

NRL: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 4:05pm

Saturday, March 30, WIN Stadium, Wollongong

NSW Cup: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles, 3:10pm

NRL: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles, 5:30pm

Sunday, March 31, Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Jersey Flegg: New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights, 11:30am

NSW Cup: New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights, 1:20pm

NRL: New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights, 4:05pm

Sunday, March 31, PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Jersey Flegg: Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders, 4pm

NRL: Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders, 6:15pm

Monday, April 1, CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

NSW Cup: Parramatta Eels vs Western Suburbs Magpies, 1:40pm

NRL: Parramatta Eels vs Wests Tigers, 4pm

NRL Round 5

Friday April 5, Accor Stadium, Homebush

NSW Cup: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Sydney Roosters, 3:40pm

NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Sydney Roosters, 6pm

Friday, April 5, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

NSW Cup: Newcastle Knights vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 5:45pm

NRL: Newcastle Knights vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 8:05pm

Saturday, April 6, Accor Stadium, Homebush

NSW Cup: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors, 12:40pm

NRL: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors, 3pm

Saturday, April 6, 4Pines Park, Manly

Jersey Flegg: Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers, TBC

NSW Cup: Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers, TBC

NRL: Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers, 5:30pm

Sunday, April 7, GIO Stadium, Canberra

NSW Cup: Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels, 4pm

NRL: Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels, 6:15pm

NRL Round 6

Thursday, April 11, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

NSW Cup: Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters, 5:20pm

NRL: Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters, 7:50pm

Saturday, April 13, Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Jersey Flegg: New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles, 10:15am

NSW Cup: New Zealand Warriors vs Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, 12:40pm

NRL: New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles, 3pm

Saturday, April 13, CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

NSW Cup: Parramatta Eels vs North Sydney Bears, 3pm

NRL: Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys, 5:30pm

Saturday, April 13, Accor Stadium, Homebush

NSW Cup: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Newtown Jets, 5:10pm

NRL: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Cronulla Sharks, 7:35pm

Sunday, April 14, GIO Stadium, Canberra

NSW Cup: Canberra Raiders vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 4pm

NRL: Canberra Raiders vs Gold Coast Titans, 6:15pm

NRL Round 7

Saturday, April 20, BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

Jersey Flegg: Penrith Panthers vs Wests Tigers, 11am

NSW Cup: Penrith Panthers vs Western Suburbs Magpies, 1pm

NRL: Penrith Panthers vs Wests Tigers, 3pm

Saturday, April 20, CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

QLD Cup: Ipswich Jets vs Tweed Heads Seagulls, 3:05pm

NRL: Gold Coast Titans vs Manly Sea Eagles, 5:30pm

Sunday, April 21, Accor Stadium, Homebush

NSW Cup: Cantebury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights, 11:30am

NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights, 2pm

Sunday, April 21, PointsBet Stadium

Jersey Flegg: Cronulla Sharks vs Manly Sea Eagles, 1:50pm

NRL: Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys, 4:05pm

NRL Round 8

Saturday, April 27, Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Campbelltown

Jersey Flegg: Wests Tigers vs Melbourne Storm, 1:20pm

NSW Cup: Wests Tigers vs North Sydney Bears, 3:05pm

NRL: Wests Tigers vs Brisbane Broncos, 5:30pm

Sunday, April 28, GIO Stadium, Canberra

Jersey Flegg: Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks, 12pm

NSW Cup: Canberra Raiders vs Newtown Jets, 1:50pm

NRL: Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks, 4:05pm

NRL Round 9

Thursday, May 2, Accor Stadium, Homebush

NSW Cup: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers, 5:45pm

NRL: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers, 7:50pm

Saturday, May 4, Accor Stadium, Homebush

NSW Cup: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Western Suburbs Magpies, 12:40pm

NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers, 3pm

Sunday, May 5, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

NSW Cup: Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors, 11:30am

NRL: Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors, 2pm

Sunday, May 5, PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Jersey Flegg: Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 1:50pm

NRL: Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 4:05pm

NRL Round 10

Friday, May 10, BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

NSW Cup: Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 3:45pm

NRL: Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 6pm

Saturday, May 11, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah

NSW Cup: St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 12:40pm

Jersey Flegg: St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 3pm

NRL: St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 5:30pm

Saturday, May 11, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Jersey Flegg: Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders, 4pm

NRL: Melbourne Storm vs Cronulla Sharks, 7:35pm

NRL Round 11

Friday, May 17 - Sunday, May 19: NRL Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium

Saturday, May 18 - Sunday, May 19: NSW Cup Magic Round at North Sydney Oval

NRL Round 12

Thursday, May 23, Accor Stadium, Homebush

NSW Cup: Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 5:30pm

NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 7:50pm

Friday, May 24: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

QLD Cup: Northern Pride vs Souths Logan Magpies, TBC

NRL: North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers, 6pm

Friday, May 24: 4Pines Park, Manly

Jersey Flegg: Manly Sea Eagles vs Wests Tigers, 6pm

NRL: Manly Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm, 8pm

Saturday, May 25: GIO Stadium, Canberra

Jersey Flegg: Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters, 11am

NSW Cup: Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters, 12:40pm

NRL: Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters, 3pm

Saturday, May 25: PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Jersey Flegg: Cronulla Sharks vs Penrith Panthers, 3:15pm

NRL: Cronulla Sharks vs Penrith Panthers, 5:30pm

Sunday, May 26: Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Jersey Flegg: New Zealand Warriors vs Melbourne Storm, 1:30pm

NRL: New Zealand Warriors vs The Dolphins, 4:05pm

NRL Round 13

Thursday, May 30: Commbank Stadium, Parramatta

NSW Cup: Parramatta Eels vs Newtown Jets, 5:20pm

NRL: Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks, 7:50pm

Friday, May 31: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

NSW Cup: Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 5:30pm

NRL: Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 8pm

Saturday, June 1: BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

Jersey Flegg: Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 1:30pm

NSW Cup: Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 3:15pm

NRL: Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 5:30pm

NRL Round 14

Friday, June 7: WIN Stadium, Wollongong

NSW Cup: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Parramatta Eels, 5:40pm

NRL: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers, 8pm

Saturday, June 8, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

QLD Cup: Mackay Cutters vs Redcliffe Dolphins, 2:35pm

NRL: North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors, 5:30pm

Sunday, June 9: AAMI Park, Melbourne

Jersey Flegg: Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers, 11:15am

NRL: Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights, 2pm

Sunday, June 9: BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

NSW Cup: Penrith Panthers vs North Sydney Bears, 1:50pm

NRL: Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles, 4:05pm

Monday, June 10: Accor Stadium, Homebush

NSW Cup: Canterbury Bulldogs vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 1:40pm

NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels, 4pm

NRL Round 15

Thursday, June 13: PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Jersey Flegg: Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm, 5:35pm

NRL: Cronulla Sharks vs The Dolphins, 7:50pm

Friday, June 14: GIO Stadium, Canberra

Jersey Flegg: Canberra Raiders vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 3:45pm

NRL: Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys, 6pm

Friday, June 14: Accor Stadium, Homebush

NSW Cup: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canberra Raiders, 5:30pm

NRL: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos, 8pm

Saturday, June 15: Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Jersey Flegg: Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors, 10:55am

NSW Cup: Western Suburbs Magpies vs New Zealand Warriors, 12:40pm

NRL: Wests Tigers vs Gold Coast Titans, 3pm

Saturday, June 15: CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

NSW Cup: Parramatta Eels vs Sydney Roosters, 5:05pm

NRL: Parramatta Eels vs Sydney Roosters, 7:35pm

Sunday, June 16: 4Pines Park, Manly

Jersey Flegg: Manly Sea Eagles vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 12pm

NRL: Manly Sea Eagles vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 2pm

Sunday, June 16: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Jersey Flegg: Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers, 11:40am

NSW Cup: Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers, 1:40pm

NRL: Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers, 4:05pm

NRL Round 16

Saturday, June 22: Accor Stadium, Homebush

Jersey Flegg: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles, 3:25pm

NSW Cup: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, 5:10pm

NRL: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles, 7:35pm

Sunday, June 23: Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Campbelltown

Jersey Flegg: Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 11:50am

NSW Cup: Western Suburbs Magpies vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 1:35pm

NRL: Wests Tigers vs Canberra Raiders, 4:05pm

NRL Round 17

Saturday, June 29: Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Jersey Flegg: New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders, 10:25am

NSW Cup: New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders, 12:40pm

NRL: New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos, 3pm

Saturday, June 29: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Jersey Flegg: Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels, 1:15pm

NSW Cup: Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels, 3pm

NRL: Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels, 5:30pm

Saturday, June 29: AAMI Park, Melbourne

Jersey Flegg: Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 5pm

NRL: Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders, 7:35pm

NRL Round 18

Thursday, July 4: CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

NSW Cup: Parramatta Eels vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 5:20pm

NRL: Parramatta Eels vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 7:50pm

Saturday, July 6: Accor Stadium, Homebush

NSW Cup: Canterbury Bulldogs vs New Zealand Warriors, 12:40pm

NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs vs New Zealand Warriors, 3pm

Sunday, July 7: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

NSW Cup: Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 11:30am

NRL: Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 2pm

Sunday, July 7: GIO Stadium, Canberra

Jersey Flegg: Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights, 12pm

NSW Cup: Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights, 1:50pm

NRL: Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights, 4:05pm

NRL Round 19

Friday, July 12: PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Jersey Flegg: Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 5:45pm

NRL: Cronulla Sharks vs Wests Tigers, 8pm

Saturday, July 13: CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

QLD Cup: Tweed Heads Seagulls vs Souths Logan Magpies, TBC

NRL: Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels, 5:30pm

Sunday, July 14: 4 Pines Park, Manly

Jersey Flegg: Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights, 12pm

NSW Cup: Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights, 1:45pm

NRL: Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights, 4:05pm

NRL Round 20

Saturday, July 20: Industree Group Stadium, Gosford

NSW Cup: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Sydney Roosters, 12:40pm

NRL: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers, 3pm

Saturday, July 20: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Jersey Flegg: Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks, 1:15pm

NSW Cup: Newcastle Knights vs Newtown Jets, 3pm

NRL: Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos, 5:30pm

Sunday, July 21: BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

NSW Cup: Penrith Panthers vs Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, 11:45am

NRL: Penrith Panthers vs The Dolphins, 2pm

Sunday, July 21: 4 Pines Park, Manly

NSW Women's Premiership: Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights, 1:45pm

NRL: Manly Sea Eagles vs Gold Coast Titans, 4:05pm

NRL Round 21

Friday, July 26: Go Media Stadium, Auckland

NSW Cup: New Zealand Warriors vs Western Suburbs Magpies, 3:15pm

NRL: New Zealand Warriors vs Wests Tigers, 6pm

Saturday, July 27: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

NRLW: Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels, 12:45pm

NRL: Brisbane Broncos vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 3pm

Sunday, July 28: WIN Stadium, Wollongong

NRLW: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans, 12pm

NRL: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Penrith Panthers, 2pm

Sunday, July 28: GIO Stadium, Canberra

NSW Cup: Canberra Raiders vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 4pm

NRL: Canberra Raiders vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 6:15pm

NRL Round 22

Friday, August 2: Go Media Stadium, Auckland

NSW Cup: New Zealand Warriors vs Parramatta Eels, 3:15pm

NRL: New Zealand Warriors vs Parramatta Eels, 6pm

Saturday, August 3: CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

NRLW: Gold Coast Titans vs Wests Tigers, 12:45pm

NRL: Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos, 3pm

Saturday, August 3: AAMI Park, Melbourne

Jersey Flegg: Melbourne Storm vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 3pm

NRL: Melbourne Storm vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 5:30pm

Saturday, August 3: PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Jersey Flegg: Cronulla Sharks vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 5:20pm

NRL: Cronulla Sharks vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 7:35pm

Sunday, August 4: BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

NSW Cup: Penrith Panthers vs Newcastle Knights, 11:45pm

NRL: Penrith Panthers vs Newcastle Knights, 2pm

Sunday, August 4: Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore

Jersey Flegg: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders, 11:45am

NSW Cup: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders, 1:30pm

NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders, 4:05pm

NRL Round 23

Friday, August 9: CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

NSW Cup: Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers, 5:30pm

NRL: Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers, 8pm

Saturday, August 10: GIO Stadium, Canberra

Jersey Flegg: Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles, 10:30am

NRLW: Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks, 12:45pm

NRL: Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles, 3pm

NSW Cup: Canberra Raiders vs Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, 5:15pm

Saturday, August 10: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah

NSW Women's Premiership: St George Dragons vs Mounties, 12pm

NSW Cup: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 5:15pm

NRL: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 7:35pm

Sunday, August 11: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

NSW Cup: Newcastle Knights vs Western Suburbs Magpies, 1:30pm

NRL: Newcastle Knights vs Wests Tigers, 4:05pm

NRLW: Newcastle Knights vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 6:10pm

NRL Round 24

Thursday, August 15: BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

Jersey Flegg: Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm, 5:30pm

NRL: Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm, 7:50pm

Saturday, August 17: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville:

NRLW: North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans, 12:45pm

NRL: North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders, 5:30pm

Saturday, August 17: Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Campbelltown:

Jersey Flegg: Wests Tigers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 3:30pm

NSW Cup: Western Suburbs Magpies vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 5:15pm

NRL: Wests Tigers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 7:35pm

Sunday, August 18: WIN Stadium, Wollongong

NRLW: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters, 12pm

NRL: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans, 2pm

Sunday, August 18: PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Jersey Flegg: Cronulla Sharks vs Kaiviti Silktails, 11:30am

NRLW: Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights, 1:45pm

NRL: Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights, 4:05pm

NRL Round 25

Friday, August 23: Go Media Stadium, Auckland

NSW Cup: New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 3:15pm

NRL: New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs, 6pm

Saturday, August 24: GIO Stadium, Canberra

Jersey Flegg: Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers, 10:30am

NRLW: Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys, 12:45pm

NRL: Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers, 3pm

NSW Cup: Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers, 5:15pm

Saturday, August 24: Accor Stadium, Homebush

Jersey Flegg: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Newcastle Knights, 3:25pm

NSW Cup: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Newcastle Knights, 5:10pm

NRL: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Newcastle Knights, 7:35pm

Sunday, August 25: CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

NRLW: Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters, 12pm

NRL: Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters, 2pm

Sunday, August 25: WIN Stadium, Wollongong

NRL: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks, 4:05pm

NRLW: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks, 6:10pm

NRL Round 26

QLD Cup finals, Week 1

Friday, August 30: Accor Stadium, Homebush

NSW Cup: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, 3:45pm

NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles, 6pm

Friday, August 30: BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

NSW Cup: Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 5:45pm

NRL: Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, 8pm

Saturday, August 31: CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

NRLW: Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 12:45pm

NRL: Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons, 3pm

Saturday, August 31: PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Jersey Flegg: Cronulla Sharks vs New Zealand Warriors, 5:20pm

NRL: Cronulla Sharks vs New Zealand Warriors, 7:35pm

Sunday, September 1: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

NRLW: Newcastle Knights vs Wests Tigers, 12pm

NRL: Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans, 2pm

Sunday, September 1: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

NRL: Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders, 4:05pm

NRLW: Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders, 6:10pm

NRL Round 27

NSW Cup finals, Week 1

QLD Cup finals, Week 2

Jersey Flegg finals, Week 1

Saturday, September 7: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah

NRLW: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Caberra Raiders, 12:45pm

NRL: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders, 3pm

Sunday, September 8: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

NRL: Newcastle Knights vs The Dolphins, 4:05pm

NRLW: Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos, 6:10pm