The English Super League calls on a yearly basis for a number of NRL and Australian-based players, with the chance to play first-team rugby league beckoning.

For those at the end of their NRL careers or looking for more opportunities, the competition on the other side of the world presents an opportunity to enhance their rugby league experience or gain more of it.

As it stands, 11 of the 17 NRL clubs will lose players to England in 2024, as well as a handful from both the NSW and QLD Cup set ups.

Here is the full list of Australian-based players who have so far signed their futures away to the English competition.

Correct as of October 19.

Brisbane Broncos

Nil.

Canberra Raiders

Matt Frawley (Leeds Rhinos)

Canterbury Bulldogs

Jayden Okunbor (Hull FC)

Franklin Pele (Hull FC)

Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Cronulla Sharks

Nil.

Gold Coast Titans

Kruise Leeming (Wigan Warriors)

Manly Sea Eagles

Nil.

Melbourne Storm

Jayden Nikorima (Catalans Dragons)

Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons)

Newcastle Knights

Fa'amanu Brown (Hull FC)

Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves)

Lachlan Miller (Leeds Rhinos)

New Zealand Warriors

Bayley Sironen (Catalans Dragons)

North Queensland Cowboys

Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Sylvester Namo (Castleford Tigers)

Parramatta Eels

Jack Murchie (Huddersfield Giants)

Penrith Panthers

Nil.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Nil.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Zane Musgrove (Warrington Wolves)

Sydney Roosters

Thomas Deakin (Sydney Roosters)

Paul Momirovski (Leeds Rhinos)

The Dolphins

Herman Ese'ese (Hull FC)

Oliver Gildart (Hull KR)

Wests Tigers

Nil.

NSW Cup

Elie El-Zakhem (from North Sydney Bears to Castleford Tigers)

QLD Cup

Nixon Putt (from Central Queensland Capras to Castleford Tigers)

Josh Simm (from Wynnum Manly Seagulls to Castleford Tigers)

Rodrick Tai (from PNG Hunters to Warrington Wolves)