Serbia has named its squad for the European Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) qualifiers, which will see them face off against France, Ukraine, and Wales.

The winners of the tournament that will be held in France will see them advance to the World Series that will be played by the Cook Islands, Jamaica and South Africa.

The winner and runners-up from this tournament will then earn selection for the 2026 Men's Rugby League World Cup (RLWC).

Serbia's team is headlined by three former NRL players Nic Cotric, David Nofoaluma and Jordan Grant, but will be without the Trbojevic brothers - Jake, Tom and Ben - who are technically eligible to represent the nation.

“I'm really excited about our squad as we have tried to manage the balance," Serbia coach Darren Fisher said.

"We have spent a while in talks with a lot of players outside Serbia, and the guys that we have brought over will give us a lift of enthusiasm.

"Our domestic boys know what the challenges will be ahead of us, having come through our pathways.”

Serbia Squad

Nicholas O'Meley (Burleigh Bears)

Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons)

Andrej Mora (Dorcol Tigers)

David Nofoaluma (Glebe Dirty Red)

Sasha Popovic (Glebe Dirty Reds)

Jake O'Meley (Lakes United Seagulls)

Ilija Cotric (Mounties)

Jesse Soric (New Zealand Warriors)

Aleksandar Pavlovic (Partisan 1953)

Djordje Krnjeta (Partisan 1953)

Dzavid Jasari (Partisan 1953)

Enis Bibic (Partisan 1953)

Strahinja Stoiljkovic (Partisan 1953)

Jordan Grant (Penrith Panthers)

Stefan Arsic (Radnicki Nis)

Marko Jankovic (Red Star)

Milos Calic (Red Star)

Nikola Djuric (Red Star)

Rajko Trifunovic (Red Star)

Vojislav Dedic (Red Star)

Vuk Strbac (Red Star)

Joshua Coric (St George Illawarra)