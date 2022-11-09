The NRL draw won't be officially announced until Thursday morning, but Brisbane Broncos' fans won't need to wait that long, with the club's draw leaked on Wednesday evening.

While it was already common knowledge that the men from Red Hill would kick-off their season with a clash against the Penrith Panthers, News Corp have now obtained the remainder of the club's fixture list for the 2023 campaign.

Kevin Walters' side will play the Cowboys in Round 2 as the first of five straight games at Suncorp which includes an 'away' game against the Dolphins in Round 4. The four home games feature the Cowboys, Dragons, Tigers and Raiders.

The Titans will then host the Broncos in Round 7, meaning the Broncos don't travel further than the Gold Coast for a six-week period.

The club will meet the Panthers again in Round 12 in a difficult stretch which includes the Storm beforehand, while their byes are jammed into the back end of the season, with a tough run home featuring the Rabbitohs, Roosters, Cowboys, Eels and Storm in the final six weeks.

Brisbane Broncos leaked 2023 draw per NewsCorp

Round 1 - vs Penrith Panthers - FRI, March 3, 7.05pm Qld (BlueBet)

Round 2 - vs North Queensland Cowboys - FRI, March 10, 7pm Qld (SUNCORP)

Round 3 - vs St George Illawarra Dragons - SAT, March 18, 6.35pm Qld (SUNCORP)

Round 4 - vs Dolphins - FRI, March 24, 7.05pm Qld (SUNCORP)

Round 5 - vs Wests Tigers - SAT, April 1, 6.35pm Qld (SUNCORP)

Round 6 - vs Canberra Raiders - SAT, April 8, 7.35pm (SUNCORP) - Easter Saturday

Round 7 - vs Gold Coast Titans - SAT, April 15, 7.35pm (Cbus)

Round 8 - vs Parramatta Eels - FRI, April 21, 7.55pm (Darwin) - ANZAC Round

Round 9 - vs South Sydney Rabbitohs - FRI, April 28, 8pm (SUNCORP)

Round 10 - vs Manly Sea Eagles - FRI, May 5, 8.05pm (SUNCORP) - Magic Round

Round 11 - vs Melbourne Storm - THU, May 11, 7.50pm (AAMI Park)

Round 12 - vs Penrith Panthers - THU, May 18, 7.50pm (SUNCORP)

Round 13 - vs New Zealand Warriors - SAT, May 27, 5pm Local (Napier)

Round 14 - vs Cronulla Sharks - SAT, June 3, 7.35pm (PointsBet)

Round 15 - vs Newcastle Knights - SAT, June 10, 5.30pm (SUNCORP)

Round 16 - Bye

Round 17 - vs Titans - SUN, June 25, 2pm (SUNCORP)

Round 18 - vs Dolphins - SAT, July 1, 7.30pm (GABBA)

Round 19 - Bye

Round 20 - vs Canterbury Bulldogs - SAT, July 15, 3pm (Accor)

Round 21 - vs South Sydney Rabbitohs - FRI, July 21, 8pm (Sunny Coast)

Round 22 - vs Sydney Roosters - THU, July 27, 7.50pm (GABBA)

Round 23 - vs North Queensland Cowboys - SAT, Aug 5, 3pm (Townsville)

Round 24 - vs Parramatta Eels - FRI, Aug 11, 8pm (GABBA)

Round 25 - Bye

Round 26 - vs Canberra Raiders - SAT, Aug 26, 7.35pm (GIO)

Round 27 - vs Melbourne Storm - THU, Aug 31, 8pm (SUNCORP)