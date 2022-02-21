NRL players are set to share in an $11 million bonus after the NRL finished the 2021 season in a stronger financial position than expected.

First reported late last year, the NRL, despite having to relocate the competition for the final two months, including the entire finals series, and playing all three State of Origin games in Queensland with no game as originally planned at the Melbourne Cricket Ground or Sydney's Stadium Australia, finished ahead of financial projections.

It has been said the relocation cost the code somewhere between $30 and $45 million in accommodation and travel fees.

Despite that, the Sydney Morning Herald have revealed the NRL finished with a $43 million surplus, of which, players will be entitled to share in $11.1 million.

Due to a revised collecting bargaining agreement which was signed off before 2021 kicked off, players will receive four per cent of their annual salary immediately, and another similar amount at the end of the year, according to the report.

It means even those players on minimum wage - $80,000 - could be in line to receive two payments of around $3000, while higher end players could receive two payments of around $40,000 at either end of the season.

Players have been through plenty in the last 24 months, in constant bubbles and hubs, and Rugby League Players Association Clint Newtown told the publication it would have a positive impact on all players, especially those at the lower end of the pay scale.

“This is the first time we’ve ever secured a revenue-sharing model in the CBA revisions, and now we’ve been able to pass money back to players for their essential contribution,” RLPA boss Clint Newton said.

“We should be proud of the game’s financial strength during a time of significant economic uncertainty.

“The NRL has been more efficient and kept their costs down, but the players have also been essential in turning the NRL’s uncertainty into a financial powerhouse by playing and promoting the game while keeping our loyal fans entertained.

“This includes players on the minimum salary and players who are vital squad members but sit on the lower end of the pay scale, who are probably the most impacted by the cuts. It will have a positive impact on them.”

Players were also forced to take a pay cut when COVID first hit during 2020, with the salary cap slashed.

The game's strong financial position has been put down to a tightening up of procedures at NRL head office among other factors.