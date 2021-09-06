Former rake and current Fox League pundit Michael Ennis has claimed that should Tom Trbojevic's injury woes be behind him, then he is on track to finish his career as the greatest player to ever pull on a number one jersey.

In an editorial piece published by Fox Sports on Monday morning, the premiership Shark stated that he had never seen a player put a greater stamp on any contest than the Mona Vale flyer in 2021.

"In my time watching the game I haven’t seen a more influential 15 NRL games from anyone than what Manly’s Tommy Turbo has put together this year," Ennis said.

Despite the subjective nature of his claims, Ennis backed up his view by suggesting 'Tommy Turbo's' output this season had seen him go past an immortal and a handful of others that will no doubt be bestowed with the tag in the future.

"There’s been some incredible runs of form over the years from Andrew Johns to Johnathan Thurston to Cameron Smith to Billy Slater or more recently James Tedesco," the 274-gamer continued.

"But to score five hat-tricks, 25 tries, make 29 line breaks and just Tom’s ability to just turn a contest on its head has been phenomenal."

Despite missing out on the fullback slot during New South Wales' successful 2021 Origin campaign, the Coffs Harbour-born rake believed that the same snub was almost certain not to arise in the future.

"Of course James Tedesco was always going to remain the NSW incumbent State of Origin fullback but on form Tom’s the best fullback in the competition," Ennis explained.

"If you were picking a Kangaroos side right now and the stipulation was you couldn’t pick Tom anywhere else in the backline how could you not pick him at fullback?"

With his white hot form propelling the Sea Eagles to a top-four finish and a date with ladder leader's Melbourne on Friday night, Trbojevic is seen by many as a lock for Dally M honours this year.

Still, the former Knight, Dragon, Bronco, Bulldog and Shark believed that this was just the tip of the iceberg for the Northern Beaches native.

"I’m being completely respectful in that as a young kid I loved watching Gary Belcher and Garry Jack," Ennis resumed.

"I loved watching Darren Lockyer, Billy Slater and Anthony Minichiello.

"There were genius runs of form from Ben Barba and Jarryd Hayne to win Dally M Medals but if Tom’s body holds up I think he’ll be the best fullback that’s ever played rugby league."

The analyst then suggested that if the most lithe of Manly's blonde haired brothers had the ability to weave magic with a Steeden off the tee, he could well become the richest man in Rugby League.

"If Tom could kick goals he’d be worth $2 million a season," Ennis said in finality.

The 37-year-old's assessment of the 23-year-old's worth comes just months after the latter's manager, Paul Sutton, suggested that a whirlwind pay day would be in order the next time the speedster put pen to paper with the Brookvale side.

Trbojevic is currently earning upwards of $1.1 million a year with his boyhood club, and will continue to do so until the cessation of 2025, but should his rich vein of form continue, it is hard to argue with either men's contentions.

The 'turbo charged' Sea Eagles will face off against the Storm at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Friday night in the first week of the finals - a contest that Ennis believes the men in maroon can exit victorious if their linchpin continues to run riot.