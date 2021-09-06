MUDGEE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 17: Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles scores a try during the round six NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Gold Coast Titans at Glen Willow Sporting Complex, on April 17, 2021, in Mudgee, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Former rake and current Fox League pundit Michael Ennis has claimed that should Tom Trbojevic's injury woes be behind him, then he is on track to finish his career as the greatest player to ever pull on a number one jersey.

In an editorial piece published by Fox Sports on Monday morning, the premiership Shark stated that he had never seen a player put a greater stamp on any contest than the Mona Vale flyer in 2021.
"In my time watching the game I haven’t seen a more influential 15 NRL games from anyone than what Manly’s Tommy Turbo has put together this year," Ennis said.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 27: Brothers Tom and Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles celebrate after winning the round 25 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Manly Sea Eagles at Mt Smart Stadium on August 27, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

Despite the subjective nature of his claims, Ennis backed up his view by suggesting 'Tommy Turbo's' output this season had seen him go past an immortal and a handful of others that will no doubt be bestowed with the tag in the future.

"There’s been some incredible runs of form over the years from Andrew Johns to Johnathan Thurston to Cameron Smith to Billy Slater or more recently James Tedesco," the 274-gamer continued.

"But to score five hat-tricks, 25 tries, make 29 line breaks and just Tom’s ability to just turn a contest on its head has been phenomenal."

Despite missing out on the fullback slot during New South Wales' successful 2021 Origin campaign, the Coffs Harbour-born rake believed that the same snub was almost certain not to arise in the future.

"Of course James Tedesco was always going to remain the NSW incumbent State of Origin fullback but on form Tom’s the best fullback in the competition," Ennis explained.

"If you were picking a Kangaroos side right now and the stipulation was you couldn’t pick Tom anywhere else in the backline how could you not pick him at fullback?"

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Tom Trbojevic of the Blues makes a break during game two of the 2021 State of Origin series between the QueenslandMaroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on June 27, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

With his white hot form propelling the Sea Eagles to a top-four finish and a date with ladder leader's Melbourne on Friday night, Trbojevic is seen by many as a lock for Dally M honours this year.

Still, the former Knight, Dragon, Bronco, Bulldog and Shark believed that this was just the tip of the iceberg for the Northern Beaches native.

"I’m being completely respectful in that as a young kid I loved watching Gary Belcher and Garry Jack," Ennis resumed.

"I loved watching Darren Lockyer, Billy Slater and Anthony Minichiello.

"There were genius runs of form from Ben Barba and Jarryd Hayne to win Dally M Medals but if Tom’s body holds up I think he’ll be the best fullback that’s ever played rugby league."

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 12: Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles celebrates his team's victory during the round ten NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on May 12, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

The analyst then suggested that if the most lithe of Manly's blonde haired brothers had the ability to weave magic with a Steeden off the tee, he could well become the richest man in Rugby League.

"If Tom could kick goals he’d be worth $2 million a season," Ennis said in finality.

The 37-year-old's assessment of the 23-year-old's worth comes just months after the latter's manager, Paul Sutton, suggested that a whirlwind pay day would be in order the next time the speedster put pen to paper with the Brookvale side. 

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 04: Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles watches his team mates warm up during the round 13 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Lottoland on June 4, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Trbojevic is currently earning upwards of $1.1 million a year with his boyhood club, and will continue to do so until the cessation of 2025, but should his rich vein of form continue, it is hard to argue with either men's contentions.

The 'turbo charged' Sea Eagles will face off against the Storm at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Friday night in the first week of the finals - a contest that Ennis believes the men in maroon can exit victorious if their linchpin continues to run riot.

 

 