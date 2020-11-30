Former St George Illawarra playmaker Gareth Widdop is desperate for a return to the NRL, so much so that the Englishman is ready to slash his wages for a move down under, per WWOS.

While Widdop would be sure to add plenty of spark to a potential taker, there is believed to be little interest in the 31-year-old.

The Warrington five-eighth is the highest paid player in the English Super League, with his current deal worth a reported $700,000-per-season.

Widdop would be open to a move to the NRL for a figure in the range of $500,000 or potentially lower as he hopes to return to Australia to be closer to his children.

With the league yet to finalise salary and list sizes for 2021, NRL clubs are being conservative with potential recruits for the time being.

North Queensland were linked to the veteran last week and will likely need to open up more cap space to sign the Englishman.