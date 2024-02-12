For the first time, every English Super League game will be available to watch in Australia through Fox Sports.

While Australia's major rugby league broadcaster have broadcast select matches from the competition dating back over much of the last decade, the network have announced every game of the 2024 season will be available to watch for Australian audiences through Fox Sports and Kayo Sports, which is the live streaming platform used by the network.

The season gets underway this weekend with a Hull-based derby as Hull FC clash with Hull KR on Friday morning at 7am (AEDT), with each of the 27 rounds to then feature six matches.

Generally, the Super League features one Thursday night match (that will be Friday morning in Australia), a Friday night match (Saturday morning in Australia) and other matches then played across the weekend to be beamed back into Australia overnight on Saturday and Sunday.

The new season sees the London Broncos promoted back to the top flight after taking out the Championship grand final, while Wakefield Trinity head back to the second-tier after finishing at the bottom of the Super League in 2023.

The new TV deal in Australia is joined by heavy changes to the broadcast line up domestically, with a new streaming service in Super League+ to ensure every game is broadcast for the first time.

Four games per week will be exclusive on that service, while Sky Sports will televise two fixtures each round. BBC Sport have also taken over as the competition's new free-to-air partner from Channel 4 on a new three-year deal and will show ten games live on TV, and another five on their online service, iPlayer.

The competition will also be joined by the knockout Challenge Cup, which Fox Sports are again expected to broadcast at the pointy end.