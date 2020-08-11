The Canterbury Bulldogs have been interested in Englishman Alex Walmsley amid talks that he was considering a move to Australia.

But don’t expect to see the St Helens prop in the NRL anytime soon. Walmsley has come out and said he is happy where he is at the moment.

“I am very happy at Saints and have two and a half years left on my contract,” Walmsley told The Daily Star.

“I’m looking to see those years out and hopefully extend.

“I am happy with what we’re aiming to achieve.”

The star set up a try for Theo Fages in Sunday’s game against Leeds, defying speculation around new rules.

“There was a lot of talk that it is going to be the end for big men, and it might be,” he said.

“It isn’t made for the bigger forwards. I am thankful I have got 16 men around me who do a lot of graft and probably make me look better than I am.”

Rhinos captain Luke Gale says St Helens have adapted really well to the rules.

“[The Saints] have really got to grips with the new rules and play the game so quick that it’s hard for anyone to stop them.

“They dominate in the middle and are moving the ball about less so big guys like Alex Walmsley get the benefit because his tank is on full and he’s unplayable,” he said.