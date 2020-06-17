Wigan Warriors star Jackson Hastings has denied any link between him and an NRL club despite a release clause in his contract that could see him move to the Southern-hemisphere.

The out-of-contract playmaker is believed to have attracted interest from the New Zealand Warriors and Canterbury Bulldogs, with the latter having already swooped in on former Super League star Luke Thompson.

However, any move Down Under seemed to be a surprise to Hastings in an interview with Sky Sports.

“To be honest with you, I personally haven’t heard or received anything,” Hastings said. “My manager could be a different story, but he’s yet to be in touch with me if he has.

“So yeah, it was a bit of a surprise reading it. My manager may know more, but we haven’t spoken for a while.

“As I said, it was news to me!”

Hastings debuted for the Sydney Roosters in 2014 and spent the 2017 season with the Manly before a bitter departure with the club.

The potential departure for the British international would be another massive blow for the Super League and the Wigan Warriors, as a host of names continue to move towards the NRL.