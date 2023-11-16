English rugby union flyer Henry Arundell is reportedly on the radar of several NRL clubs after an impressive campaign at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

An outside back, Arundell is considered one of the best young talents in the 15-man code and is set to be a free agent before the mid-season transfer deadline that occurs on June 30.

Arundell, who played at the most recent Rugby World Cup, is understood to be interested in the prospect of making the move to rugby league and could be fast-tracked as early as next season.

News Corp has reported that Arundell has come onto the radar of several NRL clubs in recent weeks after parties reached out to them on behalf of the 21-year-old.

The publication understands that multiple clubs are extremely interested in the youngster, and they will reportedly step up their pursuit of him once he formally commits to moving to the NRL.

Arundell is currently on a short-term one-year contract with Racing 92 - a club competing in the Top 14 competition in France - which leaves the door open for a code-switch in the 2024 or 2025 seasons.

Recently he scored a hattrick for Racing 92 earlier this week and managed seven tries in ten matches for England during his international career but only played just two games at the World Cup. However, he would take full control of his opportunities, scoring five tries in his first World Cup game against Chile.

His career also includes a stint with the London Irish (2021-23), which saw him named the competition's Young Player of the Season in 2021-22 and was named as 'one to watch' during the 2022 Six Nations Under-20s Championship.