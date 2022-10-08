The Chief Executive of English Rugby League has escaped any punishment for potentially offensive comments made about Fiji in recent weeks ahead of the Rugby League World Cup.

Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer made the comments at an awards dinner in Leeds in late September – most likely the league's Man of Steel awards ceremony which was held at Headingly on September 19.

Rimmer made the offensive comment while discussing Fiji's World Cup preparations.

“Fiji have already arrived. We don't think anybody has been arrested yet, do we? No, we're all right? So we're going pretty well then,” Rimmer said at the time.

According to Wide World of Sports, a complaint was made in the wake of the comments, and an investigation was conducted by RFL chair Simon Johnson that resulted in a 21-page report.

The report found that the language was unacceptable, but also that any insult was unintended. Fiji have also accepted Rimmer's apology, meaning the issue was resolved in the eyes of the RFL.

“Noting the agreement of all consulted that there was no intent in the use of the unacceptable language; that a fulsome apology was issued and accepted; and taking into account relevant and applicable precedent from other sport and RFL compliance investigations, the decision of the chair is that no formal disciplinary action is appropriate,” the RFL said in a statement.

Rimmer is already stepping down from the position at the end of the year.