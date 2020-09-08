Canberra have already started planning for their 2021 season, making their overseas players take a huge sacrifice and remain in Australia for their allocated annual leave, per nrl.com.

English quartet Josh Hodgson, George Williams, Elliott Whitehead and Ryan Sutton will have to remain in Australia rather than go back home to the UK due to a shorter pre-season set for next years competition.

Many other NRL players will be feeling the same disappointment as travel requests have already been denied due to possible financial risk when returning back to play.

The Raiders have also said they’re unenthusiastic about players returning to New Zealand or the Pacific Island nations despite the smaller COVID case numbers.

The season is likely to end in October due to no Tests expected to be played this year.

“It’s hard because it will be a year at the end of the year [since I haven’t seen my family],” Sutton said.

“I’m always on the phone to them and they’re pushing me to do what’s best. I’ve got my missus over here so I’ll spend Christmas with her family so it’s not too bad.

“If the restrictions clear they (family) might be coming over here to enjoy an Australian summer.”

During his annual leave break last year, Sutton attributed an eight-week block of training back in England trying to find that turning point for consistency in the year to come.

The 25-year-old forward had 168 running meters against the Roosters after his season-high 205 metres against the Titans in Round 15.

“I didn’t have a day off in the off-season or pre-season,” Sutton said.

“The thing is I don’t want to dwell on last year because you learn off of your mistakes, [but] I look at what I did last year and I wasn’t good towards the end.

“When you start thinking about performances and having a 10/10 game that’s when you start making mistakes or stop working hard.

“I’m making sure I keep a clear head and not look for that perfect game.

“I worked hard to try and do the best I can. I’ve always known I can do it but it’s just about not taking games for granted every week.”