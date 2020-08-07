St Helens prop Alex Walmsley and Wigan centre Oliver Gildart are on the Bulldogs’ radar as both look to test and showcase their talents in the NRL, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Canterbury have also expressed interest in the contract situation surrounding Tevita Pangai Jr.

Walmsley and Gildart are currently contracted to their clubs, but have expressed interest in a move to Australia.

Walmsley, who is contracted to St Helens until 2022, has previously played a current member of the Bulldogs – Luke Thompson – who both helped lead St Helens claim last year’s Super League grand final as front-rowers.

Walmsley and the Bulldogs were in discussions over a potential deal last year, but that couldn’t be agreed on and instead signed Thompson.

The Bulldogs could have money to spend should they opt not to re-sign off-contract pair Aiden Tolman and Adam Elliott.

Gildart, 23, is a highly rated centre in the Super League, where he has won two Super League grand finals and a World Club Challenge while also representing England and Great Britain.

He is contracted at Wigan until next year but has a get-out clause in his contract which could allow him to make the move to the NRL that he wants.

Canterbury have had great relationships previously with English players, including names such as Jonathan Davies, Brian Lockwood, Doug Laughton, Mick Adams, James Graham and now Luke Thompson.

Although it’s unclear whether Walmsley and Gildart will indeed sign with Canterbury, both parties have a clear interest.

Walmsley said recently: “The NRL is certainly something I’ve thought about and it’s something I’m open to but what I can say is, if I don’t do it now, I won’t ever do it.”

Close contacts with Pangai Jr believe the star is uneasy at the Broncos, which has opened the door for a potential move, despite him being contracted until the end of 2022.

Recent reports suggested Pangai Jr wants to leave the Broncos and that he contacted the Sydney Roosters to sound out interest in him.