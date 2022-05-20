Ahead of the Rugby League World Cup in England later this year, England coach Shaun Wane is hoping to convince a couple of Roosters to represent the host nation.

Victor Radley and Sam Walker are firmly in Wane's sights and given both are eligible to represent England, there's faint hope they could be convinced to switch allegiances.

Despite Radley's preference reportedly being to represent Australia and the NSW Blues, he qualifies for England through his father, who was born in Sheffield.

The lock is yet to earn representative honours and now finds himself down the pecking order behind the likes of Isaah Yeo and Cameron Murray. Wane hopes this may help sway him away from wanting to play for Australia.

Having kept tabs on Radley since he took over the role in 2020, Wane said he would be keen to call the player up.

"I'm very proud to be English and I want my players to be proud," he told AAP.

See Also: Maroons near tricky fullback call as favourite emerges

"If there's someone who has English heritage who is absolutely outstanding in their position, then I'm open to selecting them as well.

"He (Radley) is a great player, there's no doubt about that. I've got some really strong players in that position and if he wants to make himself available, then it comes down to me making a judgement."

The situation around Walker is even more fascinating. The sensation could become the subject of much attention as both England and Australia look to secure his commitment to them.

Wane revealed that the teenager, who was born in Leeds when his father played for the Rhinos, is on a list of candidates to be called up to his World Cup squad.

"My eyes are always open and keeping tabs on everything... He (Walker) is a good player." Wane said, while also revealing that Jackson Hastings is a player he has on his list.

"He is on the list, absolutely... I met up with Jackson when he was in England. There are quite a few Australian players who are English qualified. There are a lot. If their standard is better than what we have got, I have my eyes opened."

With the World Cup set to take place in October 2022, Wane has his work cut out for himself in his quest to get players to change their allegiances.