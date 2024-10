England has confirmed its 24-man squad as it prepares to host the visiting Toa Samoa, which will be without several star players.

Playing Samoa in a two-match series, England has selected six current NRL players - headlined by the Roosters duo of Dominic Young and Victor Radley - while the remaining players have been chosen from teams in the Super League competition.

Two uncapped players have been named in Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall from the Wigan Warriors. However, Jake Wardle has withdrawn himself from the squad due to injury.

Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Jez Litten (Hull Kingston Rovers), Elliott Minchella (Hull Kingston Rovers) and Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards) have dropped out of the initial training squad.

England Squad

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

John Bateman (Wests Tigers)

Thomas Burgess (Huddersfield Giants)

Daryl Clark (St Helens RLFC)

Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins)

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)

Morgan Knowles (St Helens RLFC)

Matty Lees (St Helens RLFC)

Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Mike McMeekan (Wakefield Trinity)

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights)

Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders)

Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

Jack Welsby (St Helens RLFC)

George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Dominic Young (Sydney Roosters)