Josh Morris is the latest Sydney Rooster to announce he'll be hanging up the boots at the end of the 2021 NRL season.

He joins brother Brett, Jake Friend and Boyd Cordner to have announced their retirements during the season, although Josh will play on until the end of the season.

Morris announced the news at a press conference on Monday, with the 35-year-old saying "the time is right."

"It's been a helluva ride. I've been able to play in some of the biggest games and form friendships for life," Morris said on Monday.

"The time is right, it was a decision I made halfway through the season. As an athlete, my body is starting to fail me.

"My body is telling me it's time to hang them up. I'm very content with this decision. It's been a wonderful journey and I have no regrets whatsoever."

Brothers Brett and Josh closing the chapter on their careers feels like the end of an era in the sport, with the duo being among the best outside backs since their debuts back in the 2006 and 2007 respectively.

The now set to retire Josh Morris has played a staggering 322 first grade games, making 17 appearances this season. He is in line to return from injury in the coming weeks and wants to chase a premiership before hanging up the boots.

He started his career at the Dragons back in 2007, before moving to the Bulldogs in 2009. He then play for the Sharks in 2019 and 2020, before rejoining brother Brett at the Roosters in the early exchanges of the 2021 season.

"I’ve thought long and hard about this decision. I’ve been enjoying my footy and love being around the team we have here at the Roosters, but I’m very comfortable that this is the right call," Morris said.

"I’ve been blessed to play 15 seasons in the toughest rugby league competition in the world. I’ve had some wonderful opportunities and made some lifelong friendships and memories along the way, right back to my junior days with the Kiama Knights.

"Since getting my start in the NRL, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to play with and be coached by some of the game’s best, both at club level and in the representative arena, and I’d like to extend my thanks to all my teammates and coaches over the years.

"To Trent Robinson and the coaching and performance staff, and my current teammates here at the Sydney Roosters, it’s a privilege every time I get to wear this jersey."

Morris will retire with 15 games for New South Wales, six for Australia, three for New South Wales Country Origin, three for the Prime Ministers XIII and one for the NRL All Stars alongside his 322 in first grade.