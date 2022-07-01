Despite facing charges relating to an alleged stabbing, Manly has reportedly extended embattled rake Manase Fainu a two-year deal to remain at Brookvale.

However, with the 23-year-old still yet to prove his innocence, the Sea Eagles will not honour the agreement should Fainu be found guilty of charges laid following a disagreement at a Mormon church gathering in Wattle Grove just shy of three years ago.

The one-time Tongan international has not laced the boot at all since Manly's semi-final loss to Souths in 2019, with Fainu charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray and recklessly cause grievous bodily harm in company by NSW police.

In spite of his legal battles continuing to be protracted, The Sydney Morning Herald has stated that Des Hasler and Manly's brass have assured Fainu a place on their roster, should all charges be fought and beaten.

While the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy has necessitated that names such as Jack de Belin and Tui Kamikamica have been forced from the field, nobody has spent longer on hiatus than Fainu.

The trial of the Westmead-born dummy-half was originally set to commence during the COVID-struck calendar of 2020, however, it has since been postponed until July of this year.

Fainu has made 34 appearances in maroon and white since debuting for the northern beaches outfit in Round 16 of the 2018 season.