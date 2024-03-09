Signalling a transition for the Warriors, the club has locked in Luke Metcalf as the most likely successor to Shaun Johnson with a new multi-year deal.

Reports from The Daily Telegraph indicate that Metcalf, who only played seven first-grade matches during his stint with the Cronulla Sharks across the 2021 and 2022 seasons, has committed to the Warriors for at least two more years in a contract valued at a suggested $500,000 per year.

Warriors management have shown faith in the 25-year-old who battled hamstring issues last year after showing great promise when on the field.

With recent contract extensions taking Luke Keary, Adam Reynolds, Tom Dearden, and Ezra Mam out of the market, the options for clubs seeking to upgrade their halves combinations in the upcoming 2025 season have dwindled significantly.

The scarcity of available talent poses a challenge for teams aiming to overhaul their scrumbase pairings, however players like Shaun Johnson, Chad Townsend, Kodi Nikorima and Kieran Foran remain among the unsigned candidates for the next season.

Those still seeking contracts include Tyson Gamble, Toby Sexton, Anthony Milford, Jake Clifford and Adam Doueihi.

Metcalf's move to the Warriors has been marked by solid performances throughout the 2023 season, and he will have taken pleasure in scoring against his former Sharks teammates in Round 1.

The Warriors face the ongoing challenge of managing Shaun Johnson's contract, with the 33-year-old now evaluated on a year-by-year basis. The presence of Te Maire Martin and Chanel Harris-Tavita on the roster until at least the end of next year provides depth in the Warriors' playmaking options.