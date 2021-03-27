NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 12: Bradman Best of the Knights celebrates his try with Hymel Hunt during the round one NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Canterbury Bulldogs at McDonald Jones Stadium, on March 12, 2021, in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Newcastle centre Bradman Best is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an elbow injury this week.

Best was set to line-up for the Knights on Sunday as Newcastle hosted Wests Tigers at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Now, the in-form teenager will remain in the casualty ward for an extended period after sustaining the injury at training.

Best will make way for Gehamat Shibasaki in Adam O’Brien’s squad for Sunday.

BRADMAN BEST
Centre
Knights
ROUND 2 STATS
2
Try Assists
1
LB Assists
1
Line Breaks