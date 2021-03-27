Newcastle centre Bradman Best is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an elbow injury this week.

Best was set to line-up for the Knights on Sunday as Newcastle hosted Wests Tigers at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Bradman Best to be “sidelined for an extended period” after suffering an elbow injury this week. No confirmation on nature of the injury but sounding likely ligament issue, most fall in the 3-6 week recovery range. Out to 8-10 if surgery required, but doesn’t seem to be the case — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 27, 2021

Now, the in-form teenager will remain in the casualty ward for an extended period after sustaining the injury at training.

Best will make way for Gehamat Shibasaki in Adam O’Brien’s squad for Sunday.