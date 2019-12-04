League legend Andrew Johns has taken up a coaching position with the Parramatta Eels ahead of the 2020 season.

The appointment of Andrew Johns joining Parramatta was confirmed Wednesday morning on via the club’s website.

Johns has already started working with the squad during their preseason as he will work as the halves and spine coach.

He will mentor the likes of Dylan Brown, Mitch Moses, Clint Gutherson and Reed Mahoney.

The former Australian and NSW No.7 will work weekly with the Eels throughout the 2020 season.

Johns’s addition is crucial as the Eels look to finish higher than fifth in 2020.