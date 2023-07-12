Club: Brisbane Broncos

Position: Hooker

Rated as the best young dummy half in the game, Mozer has been on the lips of fans for 12 months after impressing in this game last year. Many had expected he would debut by now, but it also must be remembered that even this year, he is still eligible to play in the under-19s, and the dummy half is a tough role in the NRL.

He is also behind a firing Broncos team, who are at the top of the ladder and travelling just fine, with Billy Walters, Cory Paix and Tyson Smoothy all spending time in the top grade this year.

Mozer hasn't taken a backward step at the QLD Cup level for the Souths Logan Magpies, though, playing 14 games in the competition this year to go with the three he managed last year.

In his 14 games this year, he has scored six tries, added eight try assists and made 351 tackles at almost 95 per cent. While he isn't playing 80 minutes per week in reserve grade, he must be close to an NRL debut, and after being one of Queensland's best in a well beaten under 19 side last year, he will look to inspire his state to a win this time around.