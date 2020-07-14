Parramatta Eels hooker Reed Mahoney has re-signed with the club for an extra two years, tying him until the end of the 2022 NRL season.

Eels general manager of football Mark O’Neill said Mahoney is a good role model both on and off the field, helping the Eels build a strong culture.

“Reed is an obvious talent on the field, but equally what he does off the field is of great significance to the culture we are instilling at the Eels,” he told the club’s website.

“We look forward to his continued development as we strive for further success.”

Mahoney signed for the Eels in 2017 where he spent his majority time in the under 20 squad and won the Steve Ella NYC player of the year.

A year later he made his NRL debut in round 14 and coach Brad Arthur said he looks forward to developing the 22 year-old.

“I’m really pleased Reed will remain with our squad,” he said.

“His game has continued to develop and he’s a great person to have around the club”.