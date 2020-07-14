SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Reed Mahoney of the Eels scores a try during the round 6 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium on April 22, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Parramatta Eels hooker Reed Mahoney has re-signed with the club for an extra two years, tying him until the end of the 2022 NRL season. 

Eels general manager of football Mark O’Neill said Mahoney is a good role model both on and off the field, helping the Eels build a strong culture. 

“Reed is an obvious talent on the field, but equally what he does off the field is of great significance to the culture we are instilling at the Eels,” he told the club’s website. 

“We look forward to his continued development as we strive for further success.”